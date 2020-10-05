Zondo hears different versions of meeting Jacob Zuma did/didn't attend

The state capture inquiry on Monday adjourned prematurely because of technical problems brought about by bad weather.

The commission was hearing evidence from consultant Nick Linnell about his role in the suspension and eventual termination of four Eskom executives five years ago — including then CEO Tshediso Matona — to “make way” for Brian Molefe who succeeded him.

But heavy rains, lightning and thunder in Johannesburg spoiled the party — bringing the hearing to an abrupt halt just after 4pm. The weather had already interrupted the proceedings during lunch, leading to a two-hour break instead of the usual one.

Linnell, in his testimony, confirmed evidence by former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotso that it was SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, with then-president Jacob Zuma's blessing, who spearheaded the 2015 events viewed as the collapse of the power utility.

Linnell, at the time, had been brought in to develop terms of reference and give legal advice for what was a proposed inquiry into Eskom.