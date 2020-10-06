Did Ramaphosa break lockdown rules by going maskless? Nah, the pic is old

An old photograph of President Cyril Ramaphosa shaking hands with Balwin Property CEO Steve Brookes has been causing a buzz on social media, leaving many to believe he broke his own Covid-19 regulations.

The photo was circulated on Twitter over the weekend by several accounts, including EFF leader Julius Malema.

It follows Ramaphosa and Brookes attending the launch of the Mooikloof Megacity Development project in Pretoria, where the president said the project would help accommodate black people who are still “confined to townships” as a result of apartheid spatial planning.