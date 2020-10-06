Herman Mashaba responds to claims his party's 'recycling' old politicians
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says there are people who are out to “destabilise” his newly formed political party and has urged his supporters not to give in to the distraction.
His plea comes as calls to boycott his party gained momentum on Tuesday.
Angry supporters accused the former Johannesburg mayor of “recycling” old politicians from the ANC and DA, and for being a political flip-flopper on his stance regarding immigration.
On Tuesday, Mashaba announced the appointment of former DA Gauteng leader John Moodey as the party's provincial chair. He also announced former ANC MPs Vytjie Mentor and Dr Makhosi Khoza as party leaders in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal respectively.
Mashaba said his interim senate will challenge the government's response to socioeconomic issues, including gender-based violence and corruption, but his response to immigration is what garnered a reaction from his supporters.
“ActionSA has noted the proliferation of xenophobic movements in SA, and we have resolved to be leaders and not followers in the struggle for immigration control in SA. The enemy is not foreigners. The enemy is our government and it is our government that deserves our hostility,” the party said in a statement.
Supporters of the #PutSouthAfricansFirst movement accused Mashaba of misleading them with his perceived support on social media, only to later “backtrack” by calling them xenophobic. Supporters of the movement have recently called on the government to prioritise South Africans when it comes to employment.
Mashaba responded to the criticism, telling his supporters to not waste their energies on those intent on destabilising the party.
Actionairs, please don't waste your energies to engage those entrusted to destabilize us. They represent parties formed specifically to destabilize. @Action4SA— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 5, 2020
He said the department of home affairs needs to ensure foreign nationals who enter SA are documented, and that they abide by the rules when inside the country.
Our borders are non-existent & Home Affairs is corrupt / incompetent. The failure of government has allowed millions of illegal immigrants to enter SA.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 5, 2020
We can’t solve the problem if we focus on the symptom & not the cause.
Violence against foreigners solves nothing. https://t.co/cgL0zmo0UB
Threats to boycott Mashaba's ActionSA come amid a battle by the party to be registered by the Electoral Commission (IEC).
The IEC last week declined to register ActionSA after Party of Action alleged that ActionSA stole its logo.
On Monday, Mashaba said his legal team would appeal the IEC's decision in court.
“Our legal team, now bolstered with the inclusion of advocate Gill Benson, is adamant we will take this fight to the highest courts of our country if necessary. The full leadership team of ActionSA stands fully behind the appeal against the IEC's decision,” he said.
TimesLIVE