Herman Mashaba responds to claims his party's 'recycling' old politicians

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says there are people who are out to “destabilise” his newly formed political party and has urged his supporters not to give in to the distraction.

His plea comes as calls to boycott his party gained momentum on Tuesday.

Angry supporters accused the former Johannesburg mayor of “recycling” old politicians from the ANC and DA, and for being a political flip-flopper on his stance regarding immigration.

On Tuesday, Mashaba announced the appointment of former DA Gauteng leader John Moodey as the party's provincial chair. He also announced former ANC MPs Vytjie Mentor and Dr Makhosi Khoza as party leaders in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal respectively.

Mashaba said his interim senate will challenge the government's response to socioeconomic issues, including gender-based violence and corruption, but his response to immigration is what garnered a reaction from his supporters.