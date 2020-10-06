IN QUOTES | 'Eskom suspensions were discussed before the inquiry', Nick Linnell testifies

Dudu Myeni's former consultant, Nick Linnell, testified virtually at the state capture inquiry on Monday about the former SAA chairperson's role at Eskom.

Myeni, according to Linnell, had close ties with former president Jacob Zuma, for whom she facilitated the meeting which led the Eskom inquiry in March 2015. He said the state of Eskom was the main focus of the meeting, which concluded that an inquiry into the conduct of some of the power utility's executives was needed.

He denied he was Myeni's “fixer”, saying he worked with her at government-owned companies on many occasions.