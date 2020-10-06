IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa: Inner cities and townships need to be revitalised

Here are six quotes from the president's address:

Unemployment

“In the second quarter of 2020, our economy recorded a staggering contraction and more than 2 million jobs were lost. What this alarming statistic reveals is that there are too many citizens who cannot provide for their families.

“Too many of our compatriots are going hungry, and we need to develop innovative and agile strategies that respond to the real challenges faced by our people.”

Boosting the economy

“The path of economic recovery will depend on many different factors. We must strengthen energy security and localisation through industrialisation to enable us to have thriving local businesses and to strengthen our industrial base.

“We must strengthen food security through agricultural production and the empowerment of emerging black farmers.”

Municipal maintenance

“To address backlogs in municipal building and maintenance, and to support urban and rural renewal, a significant portion of the proposed infrastructure build programme should be directed towards municipalities.

“In addition to own revenue and fiscal transfers, private sector investments should also be mobilised to improve rural and urban municipal infrastructure.”

Inner cities and townships

“Attention should also be paid to the revitalisation of inner cities and townships, including a model for funding title holders to upgrade backyard rentals and adding more revenue-generating commercial developments.”

Corruption

“The work being done by law enforcement agencies is commendable, and we reaffirm we must leave no stone unturned when dealing with crime and corruption.

"Employees of the state should not conduct business with government. Further consultations will be held among the alliance partners and legislators across the political spectrum to find the appropriate approach to the issue of politically exposed persons conducting business with the state.”

Gender-based violence

“The pandemic of gender based-violence (GBV) requires a multifaceted approach, as set out in the national strategic plan on GBV and femicide, which must become a critical tool in the struggle against patriarchy and sexism.

“We emphasise that we must deal with GBV as a societal programme and involve stakeholders in the criminal justice system.”

TimesLIVE