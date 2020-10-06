Politics

'Leave the hair debate alone & focus on a recovery plan': Mmusi Maimane tells Tito Mboweni

06 October 2020 - 06:51
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane wants finance minister Tito Mboweni to leave the hair conversation alone and instead focus on an economic recovery plan.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane wants finance minister Tito Mboweni to leave the hair conversation alone and instead focus on an economic recovery plan.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's attempt to start a debate on the use of wigs has received a cold reception from many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

On Monday, Mboweni called for an “honest political and psychological debate” on why Africans wore wigs instead of embracing their natural hair.

In a now-deleted tweet, he asked if Africans were not happy with their natural hair.

“Before I rest. When are we going to have an honest political, psychological debate on why this hair thing in SA? Is the debate closed? Are we not happy with our African hair?” Mboweni asked.

Maimane said the finance minister was doing everything but providing his economic recovery plan.

“Please leave the hair conversation alone, it’s not your place to add garlic. Direct your focus to the recovery plan, assemblief [sic].”

This is not the first time Maimane has questioned Mboweni about the recovery plan.

On Sunday, he took a jab at Mboweni's skills in the kitchen, saying he can put a garlic logo on the plan, but SA needed to see that it was being cooked.

“That recovery plan must come with an implementation timeline attached. We need to know what action will be taken, when and by whom,” said Maimane.

“We need smart goals, KPIs (key performance indicators), and all other metrics of measuring progress clearly defined. We are tired of vague this, vague that.”

According to a statement issued by the presidency last month, the details of the plan will be announced once it is finalised by cabinet.

Social media users echoed Maimane's sentiments, saying Mboweni should be debating about the country's ailing economy and what plans were being put in place for it to recover.

Here is a snapshot of what social media users had to say.

MORE

'We need change, a change of government': Mmusi Maimane weighs in on Free State asbestos saga

One SA leader Mmusi Maimane is the latest to weigh in on the asbestos saga in the Free State, which saw the arrest of seven suspects and five ...
Politics
1 day ago

'We love dancing but now let's see economic recovery plan': Mmusi Maimane to Ramaphosa & Mboweni

Maimane asked Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni for the economic recovery plan “challenge”
Politics
1 week ago

DA is on the right track and must stay the course: John Steenhuisen

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the party is on the right track since it changed direction about a year ago following an internal review.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. I didn’t need Cyril’s say-so for Zim flight: Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  2. Ace to Zwane: Zondo gets the A to Z of what went down in Free State Politics
  3. I’m not pimply, I was just helping out my ANC pals in a squeeze, says Sodi Politics

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X