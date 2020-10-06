'I can fix the problems': Mbali Ntuli won't give in to calls to ditch DA leadership bid

Withfewer than 25 days left before the DA elective conference, Mbali Ntuli is determined to finish strong in her bid to become the party's leader.

On Monday, Ntuli commented on a suggestion that she should quit the race and take a different route, for example by “exposing” the DA for running an alleged “sham election”.

“Mbali, I think you should withdraw from this race and expose it for what it is: a sham election. Then also discuss the debate dodging, the multiple charges against black leaders, and the denial of media access in the last laps of the race,” said analyst Leon James.

The party's candidates are not allowed to publicly discuss the leadership contest, but Ntuli asserted that she intended to finish - and hopefully win.

“Or I can try [to] win and fix the problems,” said Ntuli. “I've got 26 days left. Help me, donate, write op-eds. Ask your councillor or MP to vote for me.”