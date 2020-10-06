State capture: Eskom exec suspended 4 days after getting Medupi running

Former Eskom group head of capital Dan Marokane on Tuesday told the state capture inquiry how “painful” it was to be suspended just four days after he had led a team that ensured the first functional unit at the Medupi power station.

Marokane was testifying about the suspension of four executives at the power utility in March 2015.

At the time, Marokane was in charge of work being done by Eskom to get Medupi running to end load-shedding.

So invested was Marokane in the task that when the new board of Eskom was appointed in December 2014, and inducted in January the following year, he was out of the country doing work for Eskom towards getting Medupi operational.

After “blood and sweat”, he said, the mission was accomplished when the first functional unit at Medupi was announced on March 7 in 2015.