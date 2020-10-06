Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues hearing evidence from former Eskom consultant

Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am

06 October 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry on Monday adjourned prematurely because of technical problems brought about by bad weather.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission on Monday heard evidence from consultant Nick Linnell about his role in the suspension and eventual termination of four Eskom executives five years ago — including then-CEO Tshediso Matona — to “make way” for Brian Molefe who succeeded him.

Linnell, in his testimony, confirmed evidence by former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotso that it was SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni who had spearheaded the 2015 events viewed as the collapse of the power utility.

Linnell, at the time, had been brought in to develop terms of reference and give legal advice for what was a proposed inquiry into Eskom.

The hearing continues.

