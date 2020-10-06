WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues hearing evidence from former Eskom consultant

The commission on Monday heard evidence from consultant Nick Linnell about his role in the suspension and eventual termination of four Eskom executives five years ago — including then-CEO Tshediso Matona — to “make way” for Brian Molefe who succeeded him.

Linnell, in his testimony, confirmed evidence by former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotso that it was SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni who had spearheaded the 2015 events viewed as the collapse of the power utility.

Linnell, at the time, had been brought in to develop terms of reference and give legal advice for what was a proposed inquiry into Eskom.

The hearing continues.