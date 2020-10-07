IN QUOTES | Teacher safety & corruption: Five key takeouts from Ramaphosa's Sadtu address

Safety of teachers is paramount

Ramaphosa said teachers, pupils and staff are being provided with all necessary protective equipment. He said the government is working "tirelessly” to resolve issues around infrastructure, particularly sanitation and provision of adequate learning material.

“I urge you to be vigilant. We must keep ourselves and others safe by continuing to observe the regulations around social distancing and good hygiene protocols at all times. We are acutely aware of the many challenges that make it difficult for our teachers to do their work.”

Corruption

The president urged stakeholders in the education system to play their role in reporting and rooting out the scourge of corruption, which he said threatens democracy. He said government is dedicated to ensuring the protection of the rights of workers.

“There is continued pressure that we all face from our people about eradicating corruption, and we must respond to what our people are saying. The government takes seriously the rights of our workers, the rights that were won through struggle.”

Tribute to the union

Ramaphosa praised the union for its tenacity in tacking challenges over the past three decades.

“It's possible sometimes that you may think you're not appreciated, but I want to assure you that you are appreciated.

“Today, at 30 years, we want to say: Long live Sadtu! Continue doing the work you're doing. Keep your union progressive, united and effective - even as we deal with the challenges our nation and our people face.”

TimesLIVE