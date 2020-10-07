Politics

The DA race is on! Five people who have endorsed John Steenhuisen as elective conference looms

07 October 2020 - 07:02
John Steenhuisen hopes to emerge as leader of the DA after the party's elective conference later this month.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Financial Mail

The DA will hold its elective conference later this month, and while there is no guessing who will emerge as the party's new leader between Mbali Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen, some in the party have openly endorsed Steenhuisen.

Among Steenhuisen's supporters is chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who labelled him as the "best person for the job", and someone she trusts with the future of South Africans and the DA.

Mazzone's choice was met with a bit of criticism as some claimed she is backing Steenhuisen to protect the party's perceived whiteness. She denied this. 

Steenhuisen took over the top position last year following the resignation of former leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane left the DA after it publicly released an independent report into the party's weak performance in the last national elections.

The report revealed that while Maimane worked hard and had the support of the masses, he could be indecisive and inconsistent, among other things. It said this led to issues including "a lack of clarity about the party’s vision and direction", "confusion about the party’s position on key issues" and "deep divisions within the national caucus".

Since leaving the DA, Maimane founded the One SA Movement (OSA).

Here are five DA members who have openly endorsed Steenhuisen:

Natasha Mazzone - chief whip

Ivan Meyer - Western cape provincial minister of agriculture 

Joe McGluwa - North West provincial leader 

Andrew Louw - Northern Cape provincial leader

Marlene Van Staden - Modimolle-Mookgopong mayor

