The DA race is on! Five people who have endorsed John Steenhuisen as elective conference looms
The DA will hold its elective conference later this month, and while there is no guessing who will emerge as the party's new leader between Mbali Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen, some in the party have openly endorsed Steenhuisen.
Among Steenhuisen's supporters is chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who labelled him as the "best person for the job", and someone she trusts with the future of South Africans and the DA.
Mazzone's choice was met with a bit of criticism as some claimed she is backing Steenhuisen to protect the party's perceived whiteness. She denied this.
Steenhuisen took over the top position last year following the resignation of former leader Mmusi Maimane.
Maimane left the DA after it publicly released an independent report into the party's weak performance in the last national elections.
The report revealed that while Maimane worked hard and had the support of the masses, he could be indecisive and inconsistent, among other things. It said this led to issues including "a lack of clarity about the party’s vision and direction", "confusion about the party’s position on key issues" and "deep divisions within the national caucus".
Since leaving the DA, Maimane founded the One SA Movement (OSA).
Here are five DA members who have openly endorsed Steenhuisen:
Natasha Mazzone - chief whip
As if there was any doubt. I always vote for the best person for the job. I trust John with the future of my party and I trust John to lead us in the best interests of South Africa. I fully endorse @jsteenhuisen for the position of DA Federal Leader. pic.twitter.com/kI2AY7xJaV— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) October 2, 2020
Ivan Meyer - Western cape provincial minister of agriculture
Thank you to DA Federal Chairperson and Western Cape Minister for Agriculture, Dr. @ivan2meyer for your endorsement and faith in me to lead the Democratic Alliance. Let’s fix this! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/g8pWS4CEHx— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) September 29, 2020
Joe McGluwa - North West provincial leader
Joe McGluwa is a great leader in the Democratic Alliance and I’m very grateful for his endorsement and support as we head towards our congress on 31 October. Thank you Joe! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZO88EGaCGe— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 6, 2020
Andrew Louw - Northern Cape provincial leader
Thank you to my good friend and Provincial Leader in the Northern Cape, @andrewlouwDA for your support in the upcoming congress. I am more convinced than ever that for South Africa to succeed, the DA must succeed. Let’s fix this! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/XfdL9hsfom— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 5, 2020
Marlene Van Staden - Modimolle-Mookgopong mayor
I proudly endorse John Steenhuisen to be the Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance. 🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/ou39cBnp80— Marlene Van Staden (@StadenMarlene) July 29, 2020