'There's possibly a major storm coming': Phumzile van Damme on 'stressed' Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

“Surely you will find naughty messages between myself and my husband in those WhatsApp messages because we do communicate,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

“I doubt there is anything illegal, unless you interpret me flirting with my husband as an illegal issue.”

The minister said she was no longer surprised by the constant attacks on her.

“I am a politician, an activist and a public figure, so therefore there may be conflict in how I do my work - but of course I wouldn’t be shocked.

“I am Stella Ndabeni at the end of the day. I’ve always been challenged and attacked. It’s just exciting now because it’s in the media. To me, the attacks are nothing new. It's something I am used to as a politician.”

'Someone scared and stressed'

On social media, Van Damme criticised the briefing, saying it was a tactic often used to “build the narrative that an incumbent is competent”.

“This press conference to announce nothing really is a tactic often used in crisis [communication] to build the narrative that an incumbent is competent. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has faced a slew of corruption allegations, and there is possibly a major storm coming,” said Van Damme.

She suggested Ndabeni-Abrahams was “stressed” based on her body language.

“I’ve seen Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams speak many times. She smiles throughout. Displays full confidence. This here is someone scared and stressed,” she said.