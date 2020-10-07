Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom financial director Nonkululeko Dlamini takes the stand at state capture hearings

07 October 2020 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry resumes to hear the testimony of Nonkululeko Dlamini, former Eskom financial director.


On Tuesday the commission heard details relating to a meeting on March 8 where former president Jacob Zuma’s state house in Durban, organised by then SAA chair Dudu Myeni.

The agenda was to discuss details of a proposed inquiry into Eskom's affairs and the suspension of top executives from the power utility. But what happened the following day at an Eskom board meeting remains a confusing affair that is becoming a headache for the state capture commission of inquiry.

This became evident on Tuesday during the testimony of former Eskom financial director Tsholofelo Molefe. She claimed that at this contentious meeting, only the proposed inquiry was discussed with no mention about a plan to suspend Eskom executives.

This goes against the evidence of former Eskom board member Ben Ngubane, who testified at the commission recently that the suspensions were in fact discussed at the meeting.

