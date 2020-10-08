Arrests of corrupt officials should be televised, says DA's Makashule Gana

Politics

The DA's Makashule Gana says the arrest of alleged corrupt officials should be televised.
While the Hawks' wave of high-profile arrests continues to make headlines, DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana feels that the arrests of alleged corrupt officials should be televised.

Gana said the public deserve to see the alleged “crooks” when they are being taken away, adding that they should be made to wear a different colour prison uniform.

“The arrests of the corrupt must be broadcast. The people deserve to see the crooks,” he said.

“I so wish there could be a different colour overall for the convicted - I think lime green.”

Gana said law enforcement agencies must be encouraged to arrest more officials allegedly involved in corruption.

“The Hawks, SIU [Special Investigating Unit], and the NPA's [National Prosecuting Authority] Independent Directorate must be encouraged to do more, to arrest more.

“The sight of these arrests will discourage other officials and politicians to steal from the public purse.

“Justice must be seen to be done.”

His comments came amid a report that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule may soon be arrested. However, TimesLIVE reported that the Hawks described the claims as “fake news”. 

Magashule also denied reports that a warrant had been issued for his imminent arrest.

He said the case was apparently linked to the Estina dairy farm case, which he denied any involvement in.

“For now, my lawyers will be in touch with the NPA so that we verify this. For now, I'm saying there is no need for any panic. No need for any Hollywood [style of arrest] because I'm a law-abiding citizen. I have not done anything that is wrong, according to me, and unlawful,” he said

Sunday Times reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa said the work that was being done by law enforcement agencies - including the Hawks, SIU and the NPA - at the moment was commendable.

“We reaffirm that we must leave no stone unturned in terms of dealing with crime and corruption,” said Ramaphosa.

“The ANC commits to an approach that balances the need for the detection of the movement of bribes, the use of financial systems to launder illicit money flows, and the human rights need to allow for honest living including engaging in business practices, including where a citizen has ceased to be entrusted with a prominent public function.”

