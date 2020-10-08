Mkhwebane tells parliament of turf war with NPA

Mkhwebane has now asked the justice committee, which holds both the NPA and the public protector to account, to intervene in the stand-off.

“We are not making headway in that matter due to what the NPA says is interference in the case, its refusal to submit requested documents due to the sensitivity of the case and its challenges of the public protector's legal authority to investigate allegations of maladministration in terms of the Public Protector Act and the constitution the matter concerned,” said Mkhwebane, adding that the language used by the NPA in dismissing her office was unbecoming.

“The language the NPA uses in correspondence when responding to our requests for assistance does not accord with the spirit of collegiality expected of state institutions, which have the same goal.

“I hereby plead with honourable members to assist us. It does not help to subpoena information about the subject of an investigation when another organ of state in the accountability value chain already has possession of it and it could simply share with us.

“Moreover, we don't investigate the same aspects of the matter. They look at criminal conduct, while we focus on maladministration,” said Mkhwebane.

The public protector also registered her displeasure about state institutions that either take her reports on judicial review or simply ignore her remedial action.

She again asked MPs to intervene.