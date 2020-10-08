WATCH | 'Communities are under siege'- John Steenhuisen weighs in on 'scourge of farm attacks'

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on South Africans to stop pointing fingers and unite behind the fight against farm murders.

In a video message on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said the DA is concerned about farm attacks as the community of Senekal in the Free State reels from the murder of 21-year old farm manager Brendin Horner.

“We need to come together as South Africans, united in the common purpose to beat the scourge of farm attacks and to bring the perpetrators to justice. It doesn't serve to point fingers about who is wrong and who is right. We need to send a serious message to the criminals that this will not be tolerated any more,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the government is not doing enough to ensure the safety of members of the rural communities, who are constantly “under siege” and are being “preyed on” by criminals.