Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom board member Venete Klein to take the stand at state capture inquiry

Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am

08 October 2020 - 09:43 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear evidence from former Eskom board member Venete Klein on Thursday. It will also hear evidence from former Eskom company secretary Malesela Phukubje.


On Wednesday the commission heard that Nonkululeko Dlamini, the utility’s former executive for commercial and technology, Matshela Koko, had told her that she would be asked to act in the role, the day before several executives were suspended.

Evidence before the commission indicates that there were suspensions of executives at Eskom between March 11 and 12 2015.

The hearing continues.

