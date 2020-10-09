DA urges parliament to probe Julius Malema's 'incitement to violence' post

EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Nazier Paulsen's tweets about the violence in Senekal, in the Free State, may come back to haunt them.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone on Thursday said the party will report Malema and Paulsen to parliament’s ethics committee “over recent social media posts which appear to incite violence”.

Mazzone said a tweet by Malema calling on EFF “ground forces” to attend the Senekal magistrate's court next week to “defend” state property and democracy, and another by Paulsen with a picture of a machine gun, were blatant attempts by the EFF leadership to incite further violence.

The tweets followed Tuesday's violent protests in Senekal, where a police vehicle was set on fire and court property was damaged during the court appearance of two men accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

TimesLIVE reported that the suspects were arrested after bloodstained clothes and shoes were taken for forensic testing. The trial was postponed to October 16 for a formal bail application.