No national takeover just yet, Herman Mashaba is focused on winning top Gauteng metros

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is not yet gunning for any major provinces, but wants to first secure an outright majority in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane metros.

He was responding to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa, who weighed in on Mashaba's national interim senate which was announced on Monday. ActionSA appointed its leadership at the weekend during its inaugural meeting.

Mashaba announced the appointment of former ANC MPs Dr Makhosi Khoza and Vytjie Mentor, who will lead the party in KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape respectively. Shilowa expressed reservations about whether Khoza and Mentor will pull enough support for the party in those provinces.

“Far be it for me to judge but Ms Mentor will not make any difference as leader in that province. Think same for the leader in KZN,” he said.