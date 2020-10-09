Phumzile van Damme defends Floyd Shivambu from body-shamers

DA MP Phumzile van Damme may not “like” EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, but even she knows that body-shaming is not the way to go when criticising him.

On Thursday, Van Damme slammed social media users who body-shamed Shivambu this week.

Remarks were made about Shivambu's weight after his comments on the Senekal magistrate's court saga in the Free State.

Reflecting on comments she had seen, Van Damme said there was no need to body-shame Shivambu.

“You can critique Floyd Shivambu without mentioning his weight. It’s called human decency,” she said.

“You don’t have to like him, I don’t. But there’s no need, ever, to body-shame anyone. There could be many reasons why his body is the way it is and quite frankly, [it's] none of your business.”