Man accused of murdering Senekal farmer was arrested 16 times: Bheki Cele

“I have committed to meet the leadership of some political organisations that have been drawn into the situation. This morning ... I had a meeting with the leader of EFF, in the next 24 hours I will have a meeting with the leader of FF Plus.

“We spoke yesterday with the leader of EFF and we have agreed that we will have to be mature, provide leadership and try our best to make sure that those things are avoided,” he said.

Cele said the authority of the state would not be abandoned and that people cannot be allowed to bully the state, as happened last week.

Chaos unfolded outside the Senekal magistrate’s court last Tuesday after the appearance of two men charged with Horner's brutal murder. Farmers who attended the court proceedings stormed the court building, damaging the property as they demanded that the two suspects, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, be handed over to them.

The disgruntled group also overturned a police vehicle and set it alight.

“It can't be allowed. This time we will be ready. This time we will be there to protect the property of the state, to protect the integrity of the state and to protect human beings even when those people are suspects. They cannot be given to anybody to deal with them,” Cele said.

He said the government was doing everything to speak to everyone concerned about the developments in the town, “but when but when push comes to shove, the forces of the state will defend the authority of the state, its property - life and limb”.