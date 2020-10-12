Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mosebenzi Zwane back at state capture inquiry

12 October 2020 - 13:53 By TimesLIVE

Former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane will on Monday return to the state capture inquiry to give evidence about the R1.4bn housing project in the province.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Friday Zwane conceded that the appointment of contractors outside an open tender process for the project in 2010 was wrong.

He added, however, that blame cannot be placed at his door because the plan was given the go-ahead by the then provincial executive council (exco), led by then premier Ace Magashule.

Zwane appeared before the inquiry to be grilled about his role in the controversial project to build RDP houses.

Upon the conditional allocation in April 2010, the Free State human settlements department had started an open tender process to invite bidders.

