Bakgatla Ba Kgafela calls for resignation of premier Mokgoro

The royal family said Mokgoro is accused of having authorised payment of close to R50m to SA Express without any contract or competitive bidding process.

In his affidavit, Mokgoro said the airline project emanated from the North West state of the province address delivered by Mahumapelo in 2014.

Under cross-examination, Mokgoro admitted the address in 2014 did not include airport development plans. He also admitted he signed off the payment of R50m before a contract was signed.

Following his evidence, the DA in the North West said it would write to Hawks head

Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya to follow up on the criminal charges that were laid regarding irregularities which occurred with the SA Express contract while Mokgoro was acting DG in the office of the premier.

“These are serious allegations. His explanation to the inquiry was very evasive and unconvincing, to say the least, even trying to throw other officials under the bus,” the letter written by the family to the president read.

In the letter, the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela royal family representative Motsisi Pilane said if Mokgoro had unconstitutionally removed Chief Pilane, despite the fact that there was a judicial review of his decision to withdraw the certificate of recognition, the family demanded that Mokgoro resign as premier.

“Surely the allegations against him are damning and equally sufficient to warrant his resignation,” the representative said in the letter.