Herman Mashaba blames Senekal murder and protests on 'total collapse' of rule of law

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner, which he blamed on a “total collapse of the rule of law” under the ANC's watch.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa on Monday said Horner’s murder, allegedly by two black men, and the protests that followed had opened up old wounds “that go back many generations”.

“The violent protests that took place in Senekal after the arrests of suspects in Brendin Horner's murder show that we have not yet escaped the divisions and mistrust of our past. While anger at the senseless killing is justifiable, vigilantism is not,” said Ramaphosa.

Responding to the letter, Mashaba blamed the ruling party for allegedly “looting” resources meant to empower the public. He said the ANC has failed to build an inclusive economy and functioning state.