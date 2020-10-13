Herman Mashaba blames Senekal murder and protests on 'total collapse' of rule of law
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner, which he blamed on a “total collapse of the rule of law” under the ANC's watch.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa on Monday said Horner’s murder, allegedly by two black men, and the protests that followed had opened up old wounds “that go back many generations”.
“The violent protests that took place in Senekal after the arrests of suspects in Brendin Horner's murder show that we have not yet escaped the divisions and mistrust of our past. While anger at the senseless killing is justifiable, vigilantism is not,” said Ramaphosa.
Responding to the letter, Mashaba blamed the ruling party for allegedly “looting” resources meant to empower the public. He said the ANC has failed to build an inclusive economy and functioning state.
Mr President, the real issue in both instances is the total collapse of the rule of law under your party’s watch.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 12, 2020
These wounds haven’t healed because your comrades spent the past 26 years looting instead of building a safe, functional state and an inclusive, prosperous economy. https://t.co/PiRGT6ih2C
Violent scenes unfolded last week after the appearance of two suspects at the Senekal magistrate's court.
Angry protesters damaged court property as they demanded justice for Horner. Outside the court, a police van was overturned and set alight.
Police arrested a 51-year old businessman for his alleged involvement in the protests. He was denied bail on Tuesday and faces charges of public violence, malicious damage and attempted murder.
Brig Tshokolo Posholi, provincial head of the organised crime and commercial crime units in the Free State, previously told the court that a female warrant officer, clad in full uniform, who attempted to prevent the protesters from entering court, was threatened and throttled.
Mashaba was not the only one who was unimpressed by Ramaphosa's response.
Some social media users said Ramaphosa's statement was “vague” and accused the president of “playing the race card” instead of condemning the crime.
Here's a glimpse into the responses:
Lead by example and we will follow. Denounce racial hatred and division for all to hear and put in place the strongest punishments for those who continue to flaunt it and use it for gain. https://t.co/VIykW2WmZK— @Gi (@Gi09359059) October 13, 2020
Whenever the ANC talks about the past, it’s because it is diverting attention from its failings in the present. Don’t be fooled. https://t.co/ixbhLWODJf— John Endres (@senderman) October 13, 2020
You are not condemning the killing of the farm employee, neither are you disapproving the storming of the court. You ou are not calling for restraint, neither are you addressing the plight of farmers. Instead, you are playing on racial emotions. What type of leadership is this?— Jonathan Constable (@N_I_C_S_A) October 12, 2020
Your statements are always vague!! Crime should not have color preference. Those who commit crime should be dealt with decisively and your Statements should be of decisive nature and with strong condemnation irrespective of color!— Mr L&M. (@OscarMagud) October 12, 2020
Condolences to the families of all those who have been brutally killed including those whose untimely deaths did not warrant a letter and specific mention by the President. pic.twitter.com/SSvi5iPXWJ— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) October 12, 2020
TimesLIVE