Politics

Living with trauma: Phumzile Van Damme says SA has post-traumatic stress disorder

13 October 2020 - 12:00
Phumzile Van Damme says South Africans 'have become desensitised, a defence mechanism from the trauma of knowing we are governed by crooks'. File photo
Phumzile Van Damme says South Africans 'have become desensitised, a defence mechanism from the trauma of knowing we are governed by crooks'. File photo
Image: Esa Alexander

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has opened up about the trauma many in South Africa face on a daily basis, including fears over crime and unemployment.

“Who was it that said SA is a country with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), living with generational and present trauma? That person was correct,” she tweeted on Monday.

“Trauma for having lived under apartheid. Trauma from unemployment so much so that many give up looking for work. The trauma of fear of crime.

“Cry, the beloved country.”

Recent unemployment figures from Stats SA sent shock waves across SA when they revealed that 2.2 million South Africans had lost jobs during the lockdown. Businesses considered non-essential service providers halted operations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Stats SA report said the unemployment rate fell from 30.1% in the first quarter to 23% in the second quarter because many job seekers were unable to actively look for work due to the lockdown. This resulted in many people being categorised as “not economically active.”

Van Damme said she struggles with chronic anxiety, and that she learnt from her therapist that more people were being were being treated for mental illnesses including stress, anxiety and PTSD.

These issues, said Van Damme, are worsened by daily reports about corruption.

“The trauma is exacerbated by the daily reports of corruption. Scandals so big that in other countries, governments would resign. Here, daily, there is a fresh scandal. We have become desensitised, a defence mechanism from the trauma of knowing we are governed by crooks,” she said.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, or the Hawks, recently conducted a string of arrests of business owners, companies and government officials who are being investigated for corruption. These include seven suspects who are implicated in alleged corruption and fraud relating to the 2014 Free State asbestos project.

On gender-based violence (GBV), Van Damme said: “I live in fear of violence, rape, kidnapping. Daily. I carry it with me.”

READ MORE:

Phumzile van Damme defends Floyd Shivambu from body-shamers

“You can critique Floyd Shivambu without mentioning his weight. It’s called human decency.”
Politics
4 days ago

'There's possibly a major storm coming': Phumzile van Damme on 'stressed' Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

While most of the country was glued to their screens watching communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' media briefing, DA MP Phumzile van ...
Politics
6 days ago

'We are not the same, I am a straight-talker': Phumzile van Damme gets real about politics

DA MP Phumzile van Damme weighs in on different politicians' personalities and styles.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  2. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics
  3. ‘I didn’t go on holiday to Zim, I went to sort out border security’ Politics
  4. Masuku was slap bang in the middle of dodgy PPE tender, SIU report claims Politics
  5. I fixed Medupi, then they drop-kicked me: Eskom exec Politics

Latest Videos

Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X