Faith Muthambi bemoans Tshwane's 'proliferation of filth'

Traditional leaders in the Tshwane metro have accused the city of not including them in municipal programmes, even though there are only two traditional leaders in the municipality.

Speaking at a meeting between parliament's portfolio committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) and traditional leaders, Bakwena ba Morare Traditional Council leader Kgosi Godfrey Gasebone appreciated that the committee had taken the initiative to meet traditional leaders.

Gasebone, however, complained that the municipality had not formalised the functionality of the local traditional house, despite the fact that there are only two traditional leaders in the municipality. The meeting resolved to explore the possibility of a virtual meeting so that traditional leaders can address their challenges with the committee.

This comes as the Cogta committee was on Wednesday on the third day of its visit to the province.

The committee met Tshwane stakeholders to hear views on the state of municipal service delivery.