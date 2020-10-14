IN QUOTES | R49bn in payments & 157 criminal cases: Thulas Nxesi on the state of Covid-19 Ters

There are 157 Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) cases which are either pending or allocated for investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), according to labour minister Thulas Nxesi.

The cases involve companies and individuals who were flagged in wrongdoing, including claiming for “ghost employees” and accepting overpayments.

Nxesi was responding to questions from members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

He said the suspension of some Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) officials, following the report of the auditor-general, should not suggest the individuals are corrupt as investigations are ongoing.

The minister said it was important for the government to "walk the talk" to implement accountability when illegality is detected.