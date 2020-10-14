'It's not a vote against Helen': Phumzile Van Damme endorses Gauteng leader for federal council chair

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme has endorsed Mike Moriarty for the position of chairperson of the party's federal council.

Moriarty, who is a Gauteng leader in the DA, is challenging Helen Zille, who was elected into the position in 2019.

“In the upcoming DA congress, as a member of the federal council, I will be voting Mike Moriarty for chairperson of federal council. I have read his offer, thought about it extensively and I agree with much of it. Good luck, Mike,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Van Damme said her voting for Moriarty is not a vote against Zille. She made it clear that while they have had disagreements before, there is no bad blood between them.

“We have sorted our differences. We're good,” she said.