Mzansi reacts to Ben Ngubane's 'puppet' of the Guptas denial
Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane's return to the state capture inquiry has been the talk of social media after his explanation about his relationship with the Gupta family.
Ngubane returned to the inquiry on Tuesday after his testimony in September about his association with "Gupta lieutenant" Salim Essa before he joined Eskom.
According to evidence leader Pule Seleka, Ngubane shared information with Essa about Eskom affairs.
Seleka supported his claims with the fact that an info portal e-mail belonging to Essa sent several e-mails to Ngubane. The former Eskom board chair denied this.
He rejected claims that he gave the Guptas and their associates “insight” into the affairs of the Eskom board in 2015.
Seleka quizzed Ngubane on his relationship with Oakbay Investments CEO Nazeem Howa and Essa.
Responding to Seleka's questions, Ngubane said he was associated with many other business people and was no-one's “puppet”.
“I was sitting on about 23 boards. That doesn’t entitle people to make me a puppet. If those associations are going to be linked with undue influence, that’s wrong.
“I knew Howa because he was a media man and I was in the media industry,” he said.
Ngubane also rejected suggestions that his relationship with the Guptas meant they had influence over him.
“It is a dangerous proposition because if you appear at the inquiry and something is said about you, that becomes the living truth in the public domain. It is a dangerous proposition you are making and therefore I reject it,” he said.
On social media, many weighed in on Ngubane's testimony.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
Does Ben Ngubane realize that DCJ Zondo is laughing at him and not with him. 😂😂😂— Yusuf kadwa (@MuhammedAsaeed) October 13, 2020
Watching Dr. Ben Ngubane smirk and belly laugh at this inquiry is truly nauseating. To think we must still endure Koko and Molefe’s arrogance.— Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) October 13, 2020
Adv Seleka: How did Messrs Howa, Essa et al know that you were the (acting-)Chairman prior to its announcement?— Ditshego (@TauYaDitshego) October 13, 2020
Ben Ngubane: I don’t know
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/xrtajYFMWL
Dr Ben Ngubane "Eskom does that."... pay exorbitant settlements without qualms or quarrel 🙉— God Loves You No Matter What !!! (@Ntunjambill1224) October 13, 2020
This is a serious matter but sometimes one can not help laughing about it... #StateCaptureInquiry
Does Ben Ngubane realize that DCJ Zondo is laughing at him and not with him. He is trying hard to sound smart...his evidence is torn apart 😂😂😂— #MasksSavesLives🤠 (@Terryboysa73) October 13, 2020
Dr. Ben Ngubane is making a joke of himself they even laughing at him. He is trying so hard to sound smart and outsmart the Commission and failing dismally. The evidence against him is just to much.— Lwazi (@LwaziMBK) October 13, 2020
There was a time when #BenNgubane was considered worthy of respect. A long time ago. #StateCaptureInquiry— Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) October 13, 2020
#StateCaptureInquiry #BenNgubane This oupa seems to answer most questions via newspaper articles hleng bathong! 😳 @Eskom_SA— MissHumane (@HumaneMiss) October 13, 2020