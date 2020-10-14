Politics

Mzansi reacts to Ben Ngubane's 'puppet' of the Guptas denial

14 October 2020 - 09:03
Ben Ngubane, former chair of the Eskom board, testified at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane's return to the state capture inquiry has been the talk of social media after his explanation about his relationship with the Gupta family.

Ngubane returned to the inquiry on Tuesday after his testimony in September about his association with "Gupta lieutenant" Salim Essa before he joined Eskom.

According to evidence leader Pule Seleka, Ngubane shared information with Essa about Eskom affairs.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Seleka supported his claims with the fact that an info portal e-mail belonging to Essa sent several e-mails to Ngubane. The former Eskom board chair denied this.

He rejected claims that he gave the Guptas and their associates “insight” into the affairs of the Eskom board in 2015.

Seleka quizzed Ngubane on his relationship with Oakbay Investments CEO Nazeem Howa and Essa.

Responding to Seleka's questions, Ngubane said he was associated with many other business people and was no-one's “puppet”.

“I was sitting on about 23 boards. That doesn’t entitle people to make me a puppet. If those associations are going to be linked with undue influence, that’s wrong.

“I knew Howa because he was a media man and I was in the media industry,” he said.

Ngubane also rejected suggestions that his relationship with the Guptas meant they had influence over him.

“It is a dangerous proposition because if you appear at the inquiry and something is said about you, that becomes the living truth in the public domain. It is a dangerous proposition you are making and therefore I reject it,” he said.

On social media, many weighed in on Ngubane's testimony.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

