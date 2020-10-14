Mzansi reacts to Ben Ngubane's 'puppet' of the Guptas denial

Seleka supported his claims with the fact that an info portal e-mail belonging to Essa sent several e-mails to Ngubane. The former Eskom board chair denied this.

He rejected claims that he gave the Guptas and their associates “insight” into the affairs of the Eskom board in 2015.

Seleka quizzed Ngubane on his relationship with Oakbay Investments CEO Nazeem Howa and Essa.

Responding to Seleka's questions, Ngubane said he was associated with many other business people and was no-one's “puppet”.

“I was sitting on about 23 boards. That doesn’t entitle people to make me a puppet. If those associations are going to be linked with undue influence, that’s wrong.

“I knew Howa because he was a media man and I was in the media industry,” he said.