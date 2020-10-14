Public works planning to spend billions to 'secure' SA's borders

The total costs of the project are expected to grow as the department's figures are based on SA National Roads Agency estimates from two years ago.

The project comes as the department is embroiled in the Beitbridge border fence scandal, which saw it spending R37m on a fence that has been described as nothing more than a washing line.

The Special Investigating Unit is going after companies involved in the project, and has applied to have the companies' assets frozen. So far, 11 officials have been charged for their involvement in the saga.

According to the department's Malusi Ganiso, who was making the presentation, the figures also do not include the technology to be used as part of border patrols.

Addressing MPs, Ganiso said since 1994, SA had failed to look after its border.

He told the committee the department also needed to construct patrol roads along the fence for effective patrol of the borders.

“It will be useless to put in fencing without proper patrol roads. If there are no patrols, people will remove the fences,” he said.

Ganiso painted a dim picture of the state of the borderline, saying some parts did not even have fencing, leaving the country vulnerable.

“It's not looking good. We are not safe socially, politically and economically. In terms of war, we are fragile in a way that anything can come to SA. We can be bombed. We have nothing at the borderline,” said Ganiso.