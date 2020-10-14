Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry shifts focus to hear Transnet-related evidence

14 October 2020 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Wednesday hear evidence from former Transnet general manager Siyabulela Mapoma.

In August, a former driver and bodyguard of erstwhile Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama told the inquiry how his boss had once received a briefcase full of cash from the Guptas.


“Witness 2" — who testified without revealing his identity for fear of his life, which he claimed had been threatened — laid out how he witnessed Gama moving the cash around.

According to him, Gama’s main accomplice in the moving of the cash was Thamsanqa Jiyane, then Transnet Engineering CEO.

The bodyguard said on one occasion he drove Gama to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.

“Mr Gama said to me [that] somebody will approach me with something [and] I must open the back side of the vehicle,” he said.

TimesLIVE

State capture: Brian Molefe and the backpack stuffed with R200 notes

A former bodyguard to former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe told the state capture inquiry how he once found a backpack belonging to Molefe, half-full ...
Politics
2 months ago

Transnet was being robbed under Brian Molefe: judge Raymond Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is shocked that Transnet under Brian Molefe's tenure as chief executive spent R24.8m for advertising space in the ...
Politics
8 months ago

Eskom’s excuses for booting out chair Tsotsi were so flimsy, Zondo can only laugh

The deputy chief justice expressed concern that Nazeem Howa and Salim Essa knew about his removal
Politics
15 hours ago

