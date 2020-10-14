'We are doing everything to save the SA Post Office': Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says government is doing everything it can to prevent the SA Post Office (Sapo) from being liquidated.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said this as the cash-strapped state-owned entity on Tuesday presented yet another turnaround plan to the National Assembly's portfolio committee on communications.

The post office wants more money from the state, claiming the Covid-19 lockdown has “devastated” its financial situation. It has already made applications to the national treasury for funding.

MPs heard the situation was so bad that medical aid and pension fund contributions, employee risk benefits contributions and SA Revenue Service obligations have been unpaid for the past four months, and will remain unpaid pending financial assistance.

Payment of employee salaries prioritised

Non-payment of medical aid contributions could result in suspension of membership. Non-payment of suppliers has in some cases already resulted in interruptions of critical services, and will continue to negatively impact on the ability to recover lost revenue and move towards financial sustainability, said acting CEO Reneilwe Langa.

She said payment of employee’s monthly salaries has been prioritised during the lockdown and remains a priority despite the ongoing financial challenges.

The post office was also not able to honour commitments made in terms of the substantive agreement with labour. As a result, labour is aggrieved, MPs heard.

In the main, the commitments could not be honoured due to the cash flow situation.

MPs heard there has been a sharp decline in traditional mail volumes, which are the main contributor to revenue.

The entity said it was also experiencing challenges with regards to transport logistics costs, costs for security, property holding and maintenance cost escalation.