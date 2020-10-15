Mmusi Maimane says 'action is being taken' over R82m Tembisa 'swamp school'

One SA leader Mmusi Maimane says action is being taken regarding the investigation of a R82m school built on a sewer pipeline in Tembisa, Gauteng.

This comes after Maimane wrote to the office of the public protector to request an investigation into Mayibuye Primary School.

The construction of the school started in 2017 and it was set to open its doors in 2019 but remains closed due to safety concerns. The school cost R82m to build and it's equipped to cater for 1,200 children from grade R to grade 7.

In a response, shared by Maimane on Wednesday, the office of the public protector said its provincial representative Winnie Manyathela would assign “a senior investigator to handle" the matter.

“Bagaetsho (my people) just to keep you updated. Action is being taken in respect to the R82m swamp school, we cannot continue allowing poor service delivery in our schooling environment,” said Maimane when sharing the news.