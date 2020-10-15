Ramaphosa unveils R100bn fund to create 800,000 public sector jobs

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a R100bn fund to create 800,000 public sector jobs in the next three years.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament on Thursday, where he tabled an “economic reconstruction and recovery plan” in response to the devastating effects of Covid-19 on the country's economy.

He presented the plan after it was adopted at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) following stakeholder consultation.

The seven-month-long Covid-19 lockdown has ravaged the economy, shutting down hundreds of thousands of businesses and pushing more than 2 million citizens into the ranks of unemployment.

Addressing the hybrid sitting of parliament, Ramaphosa said the government had resolved to be a key driver of new employment opportunities, arguing this has proven to be more effective in stimulating job creation during crises.