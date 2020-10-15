'Straight from Obama's first election slogans?' - SA reacts to DA's congress theme

Mzansi has reacted to the DA's theme for its upcoming elective Federal Congress, with some drawing similarities to former US president Barack Obama's election campaign slogans.

The official opposition unveiled its theme - “Real Hope. Real Change. Now.” - on Wednesday.

The virtual congress is scheduled to take place on October 31 and November 1.

According to the DA's federal chairperson Ivan Meyer, the theme embodies the party's hard work to build a new majority for SA that will “rescue our country from the clutches of corruption”.

“'Real Hope' is a reflection on our extensive track record of fighting for what matters in SA and our commitment to keeping up this fight every day while delivering the best governance in SA where we govern,” said Meyer.