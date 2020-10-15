'Straight from Obama's first election slogans?' - SA reacts to DA's congress theme
Mzansi has reacted to the DA's theme for its upcoming elective Federal Congress, with some drawing similarities to former US president Barack Obama's election campaign slogans.
The official opposition unveiled its theme - “Real Hope. Real Change. Now.” - on Wednesday.
The virtual congress is scheduled to take place on October 31 and November 1.
According to the DA's federal chairperson Ivan Meyer, the theme embodies the party's hard work to build a new majority for SA that will “rescue our country from the clutches of corruption”.
“'Real Hope' is a reflection on our extensive track record of fighting for what matters in SA and our commitment to keeping up this fight every day while delivering the best governance in SA where we govern,” said Meyer.
“'Real Change' is our commitment to always do everything we can to deliver on our promises, to make urgent progress where we govern, and to turn around every town, city, and province where voters elect us.”
He said the word “now” represents the enormous urgency of the party's mission and its work.
“We see the word 'now' as a binding contract with the people of SA. There is no time to waste and the DA is hard at work right now, and every day,” said Meyer.
While many welcomed the theme, saying SA needed the change, some thought that it was similar to former US president Barack Obama's 2008 election slogans — “Hope” and “Change We Need”.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions online.
The @Our_DA will soon elect its leadership at the upcoming #DACongress. This will arguably be the most important congress in our party’s history. I have no doubt that whoever gets elected, the #DA will bring #RealHope #RealChange #Now! 💙 pic.twitter.com/06IH5sibHz— Neo Mkwane (@realNeoM) October 14, 2020
💙🇿🇦💙— Karabo Khakhau (@KaraboKhakhau) October 14, 2020
Not tomorrow, not in a few weeks. NOW!
Ayeye! Woza #DACongress https://t.co/5IqUwI7Wrx
We are within. Re mo teng. Ons is tussen #DACongress https://t.co/KxsI80ANDW— Isaac Sello (@seitlholo) October 14, 2020
