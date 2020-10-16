'Just don't push us': 8 explosive quotes from Julius Malema on Senekal protest

EFF leader Julius Malema's stance on the violent protests in Senekal, Free State, has received mixed reactions in the past week from the public and politicians, some of whom have accused him of inciting public violence.

The unrest followed the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner, allegedly by two men who appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday last week. Their matter was postponed to Friday while they remain in police custody.

A police van was set alight and court property was damaged as protesters demanded entry into the holding cells.

Malema lashed out at the government for a lack of accountability and questioned if the response would have been the same had the protesters been black. That was followed by a controversial call to the party's “ground forces” to come out in numbers on Friday to attend the second court appearance in “defence” of democracy and public property.

On Thursday, he maintained the party's stance during an interview with Newzroom Afrika, and said the party was against the violation of the constitution.