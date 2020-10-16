PODCAST | Zuma vs Zondo: He won't be able to run from the commission forever

From revelations of alleged “historical, personal, family and professional relations” to alleged subpoenaed bank statements, it's been a month of high drama between former president Jacob Zuma and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

In this week's episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba, deputy editor Mike Siluma and political reporter Mawande Amashabalala dive head first into the tension. They come to the conclusion that Zuma's days of avoiding the commission and his criminal trail are numbered.



