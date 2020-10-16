Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Zuma vs Zondo: He won't be able to run from the commission forever

16 October 2020 - 13:53 By Mike Siluma, Sibongakonke Shoba, Mawande AmaShabalala and Paige Muller
Former president Jacob Zuma has been involved in a tense stand-off with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Former president Jacob Zuma has been involved in a tense stand-off with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Alon Skuy

From revelations of alleged “historical, personal, family and professional relations” to alleged subpoenaed bank statements, it's been a month of high drama between former president Jacob Zuma and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

In this week's episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba, deputy editor Mike Siluma and political reporter Mawande Amashabalala dive head first into the tension. They come to the conclusion that Zuma's days of avoiding the commission and his criminal trail are numbered. 

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE

PODCAST | Zondo Commission begins to bear fruit as asbestos audit arrests wow SA

The Hawks on Wednesday arrested six people involved in the alleged masterminding of a R200m asbestos audit project in the Free State.
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | 'It's ANC first' - misuse of state funds continues

In this week's edition, the "Sunday Times" politics team discusses the ANC delegation's recent jaunt to Zimbabwe and various past indiscretions. They ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | The politics of natural hair & the DA's new redress policy

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the team discusses the week-long showdown between the EFF and Clicks over a racially ...
Politics
1 month ago

PODCAST | NEC meeting dominated by discussions on corruption

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the NEC meeting review, focusing on the meeting's resolutions for ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Eskom’s excuses for booting out chair Tsotsi were so flimsy, Zondo can only ... Politics
  2. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  3. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X