ANC Youth League to finally hold congress after legal threat

The ANC national youth task team (NYTT) has announced its intention to convene a national conference of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) - just a day after it was threatened with legal action over its legality.

In a statement released on Monday, the task team said it intends holding the ANCYL congress before the end of January next year.

“The NYTT has done a thorough analysis and deliberation and decided the national congress must be convened by no later than the end of January 2021,” the NYTT said.

Provincial and regional structures of the league have been given until the end of November to submit their membership.

On Sunday, a grouping called the ANCYL crisis committee threatened the task team with legal action, questioning the legality of the structure dubbed “the eldership”.