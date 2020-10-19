Confronting white supremacy and 'taking over the banks': EFF reflects on Senekal 'success'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Sunday praised the opposition party's supporters after demonstrations in the small town of Senekal, in the Free State.

A sea of red descended on the Senekal magistrate's court to attend the second appearance of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, the men alleged to have murdered farm manager Brendin Horner.

EFF leader Julius Malema last week called on supporters to attend the court hearing in “defence” of the country's democracy and court property after violent demonstrations at the suspect's first court appearance earlier this month.

Tweeting a series of pictures from the EFF's protests, Shivambu said the party's “ground forces” would one day "reclaim the stolen land and take over the banks, mines and strategic sectors of the economy for the benefit of all people".