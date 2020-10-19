Politics

Helen Zille on EFF's land claims: Most people are still paying off bank loans for their land

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille says the killing of farmers poses a threat to SA's food security.
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille says a "racial war" in SA would only destroy the country and there would be "nothing left" to inherit.

Speaking on Jacaranda FM, Zille voiced her opinion about the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal, Free State. Horner was murdered earlier this month and his death sparked violent protests by community members from Senekal and surrounding areas who demanded justice.

Two men alleged to have murdered Horner appeared in the Senekal magistrate’s court on Friday, when the bail bid of the suspects was heard. The bail application will resume on Tuesday.

Zille said most South Africans want to live and work together instead of being at war with each other.

“I think most South Africans, in their hearts, know that if we turn this country into a racial war, there will be nothing left for anybody to inherit. No future for anyone or anything,” she said.

She said the killing of farmers will pose a threat to the safety of SA's food security, and slammed the EFF's demand for "stolen land" to be returned

“If we kill farmers there will be no food for everybody,” she said.

“People are actually fundamentally rational, and I don't know what land the EFF said it was protecting because I don't know of any people who have stolen land. Most people are still paying off bank loans for their land. The government has lots of land.”

Addressing his party members and supporters in Senekal on Friday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party wants equality, which will happen when black people own land, banks and mines.

“What is ownership of the economy? Owning the land, banks, mines and any other strategic sector in the economy. That is what we are fighting for,” he said.

Zille appeared at the protests and was dragged on social media for wearing a T-shirt with the words “I am an African” written on it in bold letters.

Here is a snapshot of what some users had to say about the T-shirt:

