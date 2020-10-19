'Peace-loving South Africans shouldn't let extremists define us': Phumzile Van Damme

“Any peace-loving South African who wants our country to prosper should firmly hold and not let the loud voices of extremists define us.”

These are the words of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, in response to a question frequently asked on social media about the DA and its stance on “extremism” in politics.

She said the party was not standing on the far right or left on views but rather was the “moderate centre”.

She said any “peace-loving South African” should hold such a place, and not let the “loud voices of extremists define us”.