Zondo may ask Cyril Ramaphosa to recover R17m paid to Siyabonga Gama

State capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo may recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa goes after former Transnet board members who supported a bizarre settlement payment to Siyabonga Gama in 2011.

Zondo said this as former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkwanazi wrapped up his three-day testimony on Monday.

At the centre of the evidence was R17m that the state-owned company paid to Gama when he was reinstated in 2011, having previously been fired for “serious misconduct” just the year before. Among the misconduct claims were that he signed a multimillion-rand contract without reading its terms, insulted his colleagues and ignored board instructions.

The R17m payment was made up of salary back pay, full benefits and legal costs that the Transnet board approved to be paid to Gama when he was reinstated.

Transnet had moved to suspend Gama and institute disciplinary proceedings against him in 2009 at the time he was CEO for Transnet Freight Rail.

Gama rushed to court in an attempt to block the move, but the court dismissed his application with costs. In June 2010, Transnet showed Gama the door — but the fight was not over.

Gama declared a dispute which went all the way to the company's bargaining council, while he also lodged a complaint against Transnet with the then public protector Thuli Madonsela, crying foul play in his sacking.

While the bargaining council dispute and public protector processes were unfolding, the Union Buildings intervened in the form of then-minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba and then president Jacob Zuma.

The Transnet board also made a U-turn, resolving that Gama must be reinstated.