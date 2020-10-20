'The bill discriminates against foreign nationals': DA's Makashule Gana slams Township Economy Bill

DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana has lambasted the proposed province's “township economy bill”, saying it seeks to drive foreign nationals out of townships and fuels xenophobia.

Last month, the Gauteng government published a draft of the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill and it is opened for public comment.

The bill seeks to reserve certain economic activities in townships for citizens or those with permanent resident status.

The draft does not say which foreign-owned business would not be allowed to trade in SA.

Gana said the DA party was deeply concerned that the proposed bill’s main aim was to drive foreign nationals out of townships.

“We should be looking at building inclusive communities where residents benefit from each other rather than segregating people on the basis of nationality,” he said.

Gana further added that the manner in which the bill had been put forward was reminiscent of apartheid spatial planning and that it seeks to have designated areas of trade and living for people based on nationality.

“This is contrary to the principles of democracy, the constitution as well as what is set out in the immigration act, which makes sure that foreign nationals living in the country are afforded rights in SA,” said Gana.