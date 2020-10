Parliament told of 'broken, depleted and demoralised' SABC newsroom

“The main concern is this: news has been relegated to graveyard slots, as mandates that are insignificant. There are hardly any news slots that occupy prime time spaces.

“The news slots at SAfm, for instance, were replaced as follows: the morning show, the current affairs show, is at 5am and finishes at 6am — just one hour. The mini-show is an hour, 12-1pm. The weekend shows, on Saturday and Sunday, 6am-7am.

“The shifting of the morning shows denies the listeners the right to know as many are not available to listen at the time. This clearly demonstrates that the SABC is not attaching any importance to current affairs,” said Sigabi.

She argued against the reduction of current affairs shows, saying they offered packages which reflected voices and views of ordinary people on matters that affect them.

Sigabi criticised plans by the SABC to shut down a number of its offices, including one in George, which largely serves the Garden Route, the closure of the Bhisho office in the Eastern Cape, to be covered by journalists based in Mthatha.

“There was a specific reason the offices were structured in the manner that they have been. For instance, the Bhisho office was specifically opened to cover the provincial legislature and the rural areas that fell under the former Ciskei area. By the way, the provincial seat of the Eastern Cape is in Bhisho, where our offices are right now,” she said.

Speaking in the same meeting, SABC head of legal affairs Ntuthuzelo Vanara defended the public broadcaster over its acting on the public protector's report, saying only one employee was sacked — and this for not meeting the relevant competencies required.

He further defended the skills audit and the section 189 processes now under way at the broadcaster.

TimesLIVE