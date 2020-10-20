Parliament told of 'broken, depleted and demoralised' SABC newsroom

The SABC editorial forum has criticised its bosses at the public broadcaster, saying they are a “broken, depleted and demoralised newsroom”.

This is amid decisions which include restructuring, potential retrenchments and a looming fight against commercial interests.

Addressing parliament's communications portfolio committee, radio bulletins editor Zolisa Sigabi painted a grim picture of goings-on at the SABC.

The meeting was adjourned before the SABC management could reply to all the questions and allegations against it.

Sigabi told of how they have to fight against commercialisation in the public broadcaster in a bid to protect the SABCs public-service mandate. The SABC is facing financial woes which have led it to make several changes as a condition to receiving a government bailout.