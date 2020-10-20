Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture commission continues with evidence related to Transnet

20 October 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Tuesday hear evidence from former Transnet managing director Henk Bester.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The inquiry's focus has been on establishing why the state-owned entity made a settlement of R17m to former CEO Siyabonga Gama in 2011.

As a result, the commision's chair Raymond Zondo may recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa go after former Transnet board members who supported the bizarre settlement payment to Gama.

Among the misconduct claims were that Gama signed a multimillion-rand contract without reading its terms, insulted his colleagues and ignored board instructions.

The R17m payment was made up of salary back pay, full benefits and legal costs that the Transnet board approved to be paid to Gama when he was reinstated.

The commission is also expected to hear evidence from former Transnet executive management Deidre Strydom.

TimesLIVE

