Zondo guns for Zuma, Cele, Malema and Lynne Brown — here's what you need to know

The commission of inquiry led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will now focus on prominent politicians in its investigations into state capture.

According to reports by the Sunday Times, these include former president Jacob Zuma, police minister Bheki Cele, EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Malema has repeatedly insisted his willingness to co-operate with the commission, while Shivambu lashed out at Zondo, whom he accused of having a “misguided political agenda”.

Here's what you need to know:

Jacob Zuma and allies

Accounts linked to Zuma, his education trust and his family are being analysed by the commission's investigators.

The commission issued subpoenas to banks in January and are zooming in on transactions from 2016 to date.

The Sunday Times reports that while it is unclear what the commission is investigating, a source “familiar with the investigations” said there have been questionable transactions which date back to 2016.