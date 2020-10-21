IFP calls on Ramaphosa to intervene in Nigeria's #Endsars protests

The IFP has called on Cyril Ramaphosa — in his capacity as AU chairperson — to urgently intervene in the #Endsars protests in Nigeria by raising allegations of military brutality against civilians to the UN Security Council.

“The IFP calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently intervene to raise this matter at the UN Security Council and as chairperson of the AU, to call for an extraordinary meeting together with the Ecowas [Economic Community of West African States] regional block, to ensure that the stability of the West African region is not threatened,” party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.

This follows reports alleging that 12 people were killed and others wounded when soldiers opened fire on protesters Tuesday night. The army dismissed the reports as “fake news”. President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for “understanding and calm”.