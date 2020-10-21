Let us not allow warmongers to ruin SA: Tito Mboweni after Senekal unrest

As violence and tensions ease in the small town of Senekal, Free State, finance minister Tito Mboweni says individuals who seek to divide South Africans and stir war must not be allowed to ruin the country.

“There are groups of unhappy people trying to incite instability in our country. The majority of South Africans, black and white farmers, farm, mine and industrial workers, bankers and financers want peace and prosperity for our country. Let us not allow warmongers to ruin SA,” the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Senekal has been in the spotlight for the past two weeks after the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner on October 1, allegedly by Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa appeared briefly before the Senekal magistrate's court for the first time on October 6. They remained in police custody after the matter was postponed to Friday last week.