Transnet manager denies claims he gave order to hike up locomotive prices

Former Transnet manager Yousuf Laher on Wednesday denied any wrongdoing in the controversial buying of locomotives by the company.

Laher, the executive manager in the finance department of Transnet Freight Rail, told the state capture commission that he took instructions from Transnet's CFO at the time, Anoj Singh, on these transactions — which saw the rail and port company entering into contracts to acquire locomotives.

Laher was at the commission to present his evidence, and also respond to the evidence of former Transnet strategy manager Francis Callard, who implicated him in wrongdoing.

Callard's evidence was in relation to the acquisition by Transnet of 1,064 locomotives from CRRCE loco and 100 locomotives from China South Rail (CSR).

Laher was part of the finance evaluation team and the negotiation team for the acquisition of 1,064 locomotives, and said he was roped in as a member of the negotiation team for the 100 locomotives at the last minute.