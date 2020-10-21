WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa replies to parliamentary debate on economic recovery
21 October 2020 - 14:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday expected to reply to a parliamentary debate about the government's economic recovery plan.
The president presented his plan to MPs on October 15.
“President Ramaphosa characterised the plan as a set of extraordinary measures to restore the economy to inclusive growth following the devastation caused by Covid-19 to people’s lives and the economy,” the presidency said.
